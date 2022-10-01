Light to moderate rain likely

BSS
01 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 04:11 pm

Torrential downpour of happiness.
Photo: Jahid Apu

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Friday recorded 36.2 degree Celsius in Sylhet, while today's minimum temperature was 22.5 degree Celsius in Feni.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded 59 mm in Sandwip.

The sun sets at 5:46 pm today and rises at 5:50 am tomorrow in the capital.

