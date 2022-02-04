Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at many places in the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division with moderately heavy falls at places over the country in 24-hour till 9am tomorrow," said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.

Light to moderate fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning, the bulletin added.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by (2-3) degrees Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 29.3 degrees Celsius at Mongla in Khulna division and minimum temperature today was 11.2 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 5.47 pm and tomorrow's sunrise will be at 6.38 am.