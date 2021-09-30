Learning sharing workshop of RIMES held

Environment

30 September, 2021, 02:45 pm
Learning sharing workshop of RIMES held

The Learning Sharing Workshop of the project "Improved Weather and Flood Information System for Community Based Risk and Resource Management" was held today (30 September) in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel with participation of national and international delegates from different organisations.

The project was implemented by Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) as an initiative under SHOUHARDO-III programme of CARE Bangladesh with financial support from USAID and complimentary support from the Government of Bangladesh.

Senior Secretary, Ministry of Defence Dr. Md. Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal, spoke at the event as the chief guest, said a press release.

He expressed his optimism and enthusiasm that the learning and experiences of the project will help in sustainable and long lasting effect in reducing risk and improve disaster management capacity of communities at risk.

Among others, Md. Atiqul Huq, Director General, Department of Disaster Management, Engr. Fazlur Rashid, Director General, Bangladesh Water Development Board, were also present as special guests.

Representative from RIMES, Mr Raihanul Haque Khan, country program lead- Bangladesh and Nazmul Ahasan Shawn, country IT lead were also present.

The workshop was chaired by Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The event started with opening remarks from Director RIMES program unit, A.R. Subbiah from RIMES Headquarter Thailand.

 

The project started in July 2019 and is now ongoing.

