June 2022 marks Earth’s 6th-warmest on record

Environment

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

June 2022 marks Earth’s 6th-warmest on record

Antarctic sea ice shrank to a record low for the month

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 01:02 pm
June 2022 marks Earth’s 6th-warmest on record

This June and the year so far have ranked sixth warmest on record as the average global temperature continues with 2022's remarkably warm trend.

Besides, global sea ice reached near-record lows last month with Antarctica reporting its lowest on record, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). 

Here's a closer look at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s latest monthly global climate report:

Climate by the numbers

June 2022

The average global surface (land and ocean) temperature in June was 1.57 degrees F (0.87 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 59.9 degrees F (15.5 degrees C), making June the sixth warmest in the 143-year record.

June 2022 marked the 46th consecutive June and the 450th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average. The ten-warmest Junes on record have all occurred since 2010.

Looking at just land temperature, June 2022 was the Northern Hemisphere's second-warmest June on record — 2.81 degrees F (1.56 degrees C) above average — behind June 2021's record high land temperature. Europe and Asia also had their second-warmest June land temperature on record.

The year to date | January through June

The first half of 2022 ranked sixth warmest on record, with a global temperature of 1.53 degrees F (0.85 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 56.3 degrees F (13.5 degrees C). 

According to NCEI's Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record, but only an 11% chance that it will rank among the top five warmest.

A map of the world plotted with some of the most significant climate events that occurred during June 2022. (NOAA/NCEI)
A map of the world plotted with some of the most significant climate events that occurred during June 2022. (NOAA/NCEI)

Other notable climate events for June

Polar ice coverage hit near-record low: Globally, June 2022 saw the second-lowest June sea ice coverage (extent) on record. Only June 2019 had a smaller sea ice extent. Antarctic sea ice extent for June was a record low at 4.68 million square miles or about 471,000 square miles below average. Arctic sea ice extent last month was 347,000 square miles below the 1981-2010 average — roughly the size of Sweden, Norway and Denmark combined — and the 10th-smallest June extent in the 44-year record.

Tropical cyclone activity was about average: June 2022 produced five named storms across the globe, which is a near-normal activity for June. Only one of those, Hurricane Blas in the Eastern Pacific, reached tropical cyclone strength (74 mph). Although June's Tropical Storm Alex was only a tropical storm for approximately 30 hours, it was the Atlantic's first named storm of the season. 

Top News / World+Biz

Global warming / climate change / Earth temperature / Global Temperature Rise / Global Temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

3h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The necessity of online classes for students

51m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

2h | Videos
How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

3h | Videos
Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership