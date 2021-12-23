High temperatures hit Greenland

Environment

BSS/AFP
23 December, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:58 am

Related News

High temperatures hit Greenland

Over the summer, temperatures 10 degrees higher than average led to loss of glaciers across the vast territory

BSS/AFP
23 December, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:58 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Temperatures have soared in Greenland recently, the Danish Meteorological Institute said on Wednesday, in line with warming trends experts have linked to global warming.

In the capital Nuuk, the mercury hit 13 Celsius (55 Fahrenheit) on December 20, compared to the -5.3C that is average for this time of year.

In Qaanaaq in the north, temperatures reached 8.3C, when the seasonal average is usually -20.1C, DMI said.

DMI did not say whether the temperatures recorded had broken records set on the island.

"One of the reasons we're seeing high temperatures is the foehn meteorological phenomenon," a warm wind that is common in the world's largest island, DMI climatologist Caroline Drost Jensen told AFP in an email.

"It is a bit unusual that it is simultaneously happening across such a vast territory and for so long," she said.

"Global warming is supporting the elevated temperatures that we are currently observing over Greenland," she said.

Over the summer, temperatures 10 degrees higher than average led to loss of glaciers across the vast territory.

On some days, the glaciers were recorded to have lost a record eight billion tonnes of ice, double the average they usually shed in the summer.

Top News / World+Biz / Climate Change

Greenland / Temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

2h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

2h | Panorama
In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

20h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

14h | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

14h | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

14h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?