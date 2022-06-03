Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in 3 divisions

Meanwhile, maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal three

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

"Heavy (44-88mm/day) to very heavy (89mm/day) rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions during next 24 hours as of 12pm on Saturday (4 June), said a met office release on Friday.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country, said the release.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal three.

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, the North Bay, and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said the met office.

"All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice," it added.

