Govt's dev philosophy wrong, only does public works to gain popularity: Bela

The government's development philosophy is wrong, and it only does public works to gain popularity, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (10 March) at an event addressing air pollution.

Speaking at a human-chain programme organised by Samakal Suhrid Somabesh in front of the National Museum in the capital's Shahbagh, she said, "Our mothers' life spans are decreasing by five to seven years due to toxic air. Our children's lungs are being affected. All in all, we are not in a position to thank the government."

Environmentalists and experts at the event also said it is necessary to take coordinated initiatives at the institutional level, alongside individual and social levels, to prevent air pollution.

Architect Iqbal Habib, vice president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), said, "Ministers and secretaries say a lot, but it does not reflect on their actions."

Pointing to institutional efficiency, he said, "City corporations boast collecting 55% of the waste; so where does the other 45% go?"

Samakal Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan and former national team cricketer Javed Omar Belim also spoke at the programme among others.