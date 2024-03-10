Govt's dev philosophy wrong, only does public works to gain popularity: Bela

Environment

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

Govt's dev philosophy wrong, only does public works to gain popularity: Bela

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 04:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government's development philosophy is wrong, and it only does public works to gain popularity, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (10 March) at an event addressing air pollution.

Speaking at a human-chain programme organised by Samakal Suhrid Somabesh in front of the National Museum in the capital's Shahbagh, she said, "Our mothers' life spans are decreasing by five to seven years due to toxic air. Our children's lungs are being affected. All in all, we are not in a position to thank the government."

Environmentalists and experts at the event also said it is necessary to take coordinated initiatives at the institutional level, alongside individual and social levels, to prevent air pollution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Architect Iqbal Habib, vice president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), said, "Ministers and secretaries say a lot, but it does not reflect on their actions." 

Pointing to institutional efficiency, he said, "City corporations boast collecting 55% of the waste; so where does the other 45% go?"

Samakal Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan and former national team cricketer Javed Omar Belim also spoke at the programme among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

BELA / Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) / Development projects / air pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

3h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

8h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

1h | Videos
A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

2h | Videos
How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

3h | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

4h | Videos