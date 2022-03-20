Govt working on solid waste management in rural areas

The minister asked the authorities concerned to review alternative technologies to stop odour pollution

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The government is working to streamline the solid waste management in rural areas alongside the urban areas, Local Government Minister Tazul Islam said.

"Solid waste is a challenge for all countries. The process of solid waste management in various city corporations is ongoing led by the LGRD ministry," said the minister at a discussion meeting on 'Solid Waste Management Information Sharing' Sunday at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

Two city corporations of Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram and Narayanganj have started working to generate electricity from solid waste through incineration technology, said Tazul Islam, adding: the same process would be followed to generate electricity in the rest of the city corporations, districts and upazila level and municipalities in phases.

The minister informed that Dhaka North and South City Corporation generate about 3,000 tonnes of waste daily while Chattogram City Corporation produces 2,500 tonnes and Gazipur 2,000 tonnes.    

"Electricity generation from these wastes would bring revolution in solid waste management," he said.

Referring to the stink and malodour in the secondary transfer stations which causes public suffering, the minister asked the authorities concerned to review alternative technologies to stop odour pollution.

 

