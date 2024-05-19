Govt working to improve E-waste management system: Saber 

The minister at a courtesy call with Manisha Dogra, senior vice president of Telenor Asia, at the Secretariat. Photo: Courtesy

Efforts from the government are underway to improve the country's E-waste management system, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (19 May).

"E-waste management rules have been formulated and a plant will be built under the BEST project," the minister said during a courtesy call with Manisha Dogra, senior vice president of Telenor Asia, at the Secretariat.

"The government is strongly committed to implementing a sustainable agenda that includes increasing energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable energy, and reducing single-use plastics," he said.

The minister also said the government is working to build Bangladesh into a climate resilient country.

He added that the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets will be revised soon and the drafting of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines will be finalised by June.

He urged Telenor Asia to continue collaboration to foster a greener Bangladesh.

Manisha Dogra said Telenor Asia is committed to environmental sustainability and climate action in the region and is dedicated to supporting the Bangladesh government in its journey towards a sustainable future.

During the meeting, discussions centred around efforts to address pressing environmental challenges to enhance sustainable development. Both parties expressed a shared vision for a greener, more resilient future.