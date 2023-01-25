Govt may provide loans to produce eco-friendly bricks: Environment minister

Environment

UNB
25 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:39 pm

Govt may provide loans to produce eco-friendly bricks: Environment minister

Photo: TBS
The government has decided to provide bank loans on easy terms to those involved in producing environment-friendly bricks, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin said Wednesday while talking to reporters after a meeting with deputy commissioners at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

"The meeting also discussed protecting forests and DCs' action to combat climate change impacts," he said.

He also sought assistance from DCs in stopping hill cutting, deforestation, establishment of illegal brick fields and soil cutting. The DCs were asked to take legal steps in this regard.

Replying to a question regarding any proposal coming from DCs, the minister said there are only 50 offices under the Department of Environment (DoE) in 50 districts while the ministry has no office in the rest of the 14 districts.

He also assured of establishing offices in the 14 districts.

Besides, the DCs have been asked to stop operation of illegal brick kilns as the government has taken an initiative to use environment-friendly bricks for government structures by 2025.

"The more we can provide eco-friendly bricks, the more we can stop production of illegal brick kilns. If we are able to meet the demand with eco-friendly block bricks, old illegal brick kilns can be stopped," he said.

