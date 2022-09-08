Government is working to phase out single-use plastic in coastal areas: Environment minister

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 03:25 pm

Government is working to phase out single-use plastic in coastal areas: Environment minister

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said the government has endorsed a roadmap through a gazette notification to phase out single-use plastic in coastal areas.

"The government of Bangladesh has also finalised 'Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh'. 'The National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management' has focused on circular use of plastic, based on a 3R strategy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. This will help to create new value chains, skills, innovative products and green jobs while addressing social and environmental challenges," the minister said speaking as the chief guest at the National Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on Plastic Free Rivers and Seas for the South Asia (PLEASE) Project on Thursday (8 September).

"Government has proactively responded to this challenge by formulating a number of legislations, rules, regulations and policies. The 8th Five Year Plan has focused on improving solid waste management," he added. 

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Farhina Ahmed presided over the function. Deputy Minister Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar was present as the special guest.  Acting Country Director of World Bank to Bangladesh Dandan Chen, Director General of Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid, Additional Secretary of MoEFCC Sanjoy Kumar Bhowmik, Director General of the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) Dr Md Masumur Rahman were present as the guests of honour.

"We need a pollution-free healthy planet which is really important for the human health, environment and well-being of all people. Microplastics are getting into our food chain which are dangerous for human health. Addressing plastic pollution is an opportunity to innovate and create green jobs with a view to ensuring a green growth pathway for Bangladesh. We must continue to take determined and bold initiatives to find a promising dimension to our sincere cooperation. 'Plastic-free Rivers and Seas for South Asia project' launched by the Parley for the Oceans, and the South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) with the support from World Bank of about the $50 million dollar will support eco-innovations in the region. The spirit of mutual cooperation and friendship is needed to be nurtured, sustained and carried forward," Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin added. 

In the workshop, representatives of various ministries/departments and government agencies,  development aid agencies, civil society expressed views GOs and representatives of the media expressed their views on behalf of their respective organizations on stopping plastic pollution.

