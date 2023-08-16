Gecko rescued in Khilgaon

Officials of the Department of Forests rescued a large gecko from a Khilgaon locality on Wednesday (16 August) morning.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle's Wildlife Inspector Nigar Sultana said the gecko was rescued from Kerfa Goli (alley) at Khilgaon. The size of the lizard was around 18-20 inch.

She added that Khilgaon police assisted the rescue drive. Later, the rescued gecko was release at a reserved forest.

Lured at high profit, poachers often trap gecko at nature and smuggle them to abroad on a myth that the particular animal contains high medicinal value.

"Actually, the idea has no scientific base. I would request people not to trap gecko as the insectivores' survival rate in confinement is very low," Nigar Sultana said.