FM, Commonwealth secretary general discuss effective implementation of Commonwealth Blue Charter

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland discussed ways for the effective implementation of the Commonwealth Blue Charter for a fair, inclusive and sustainable approach to ocean protection and economic development.

They met on the sidelines of the COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh on Wednesday, said a press release issued by the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

They exchanged views on COP27 issues that are of particular interest to the Commonwealth member states.

Citing Bangladesh as a powerful champion of climate change causes, Secretary-General Scotland requested the country to consider leading one of the action groups under the Commonwealth Blue Charter.

Foreign Minister Momen endorsed the Commonwealth secretary general's suggestion to create a high-level core group for raising awareness on mental health issues, the release added.

He also requested to provide an increased number of Commonwealth scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

The secretary-general informed the minister about a new opportunity being created for training young people from the Commonwealth member states in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt Md Monirul Islam was also present at the meeting.

