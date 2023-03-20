Experts emphasise accelerating change to solve water, sanitation crisis

Experts at a seminar have emphasised accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis and to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 which is about "clean water and sanitation for all".

"Besides speeding up the changes, Bangladesh needs to outline the future challenges like climate change-induced freshwater shortage, droughts, and decrease in groundwater level. A flexible regulatory environment is also required to encourage innovation in mitigating the rapidly rising challenges," said Tanvir Ahmed, professor of Department of Civil Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, at the seminar.

NGO Forum for Public Health, Bangladesh Water Integrity Network (BAWIN) and the Daily Bhorer Kagoj jointly organised a national seminar titled "Accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis" on Monday at the National Press Club, Dhaka.

The seminar is the echo of the upcoming World Water Day-2023 theme "Accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis". Shyamal Dutta, editor of the Daily Bhorer Kagoj, moderated the event, said a press release.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, who was present at the programme as the chief guest, urged the media and civil society to think about the equitable supply of water in all areas of the Dhaka city.

In the keynote presentation, Anwar Zahid, director of Ground Water Hydrology, Bangladesh Water Development Board, highlighted the availability of water, including rainwater, surface water, and groundwater.

SMA Rashid, executive director of NGO Forum for Public Health, in his welcome speech, emphasised the need for clear commitments, pledges and actions involving all the relevant stakeholders and professionals to achieve the visible changes.

