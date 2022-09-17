Experts for developing short-cut routes to curb carbon emission

Developing short-cut routes will contribute to curbing carbon emissions, say climate change experts.

"Overall, Bangladesh produces only 0.3% of the world's greenhouse gases. However, it faces climate change-induced adverse effects just the same. The temperature here is also increasing day by day," climate change expert Professor Ainun Nishat said at a virtual pre-COP conference yesterday jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) and Brighters Society of Bangladesh.

"With the Padma Bridge, we reduced our distance between the southern part and thus we have also reduced fuel burning and carbon emission. So, we want to develop short-cut roads for reduced carbon emission," he said, adding, "We should also go for forestation."

He said rainfall across Bangladesh has halved and become more unpredictable over the past five years, leading to problems including growing salinity in groundwater.

He mentioned that with the evidence of the adverse effects of climate change like floods, droughts, salinity, and cyclones, Bangladesh ranked 7th in the list of natural disaster-prone countries in the world rankings.

Ziaul Hasan, senior secretary at the Ministry of Science and Technology, said, "We are prepared for the upcoming COP-27. We will fulfil our commitment towards clean energy and make a proper environment-friendly power plant such as the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant."

Among other participants of the webinar, Jahirul Islam, said that persons with disabilities participate in decision-making processes and are active stakeholders at all stages of disaster response and humanitarian action from planning to evaluation and monitoring.

Youth participant Tayieba Rahman said, "Educational institutions should implement curriculum programs that focus specifically on the climate crisis and what we can do on individual and community levels. We want to practise accountability and hold countries accountable for their destructive behaviours that affect climate change."

The webinar was arranged with the aim of declaring the stance of the youth from the Global South on the issue of climate change. The purpose of the conference is to enhance youth leadership in climate action, climate knowledge and thoughts on sustainability to find a solution to this problem.