Environmentalists call for everyone’s involvement in solving climate change

At present, climate change has become such an alarming issue that it is not just an environmental problem any more, rather has turned into a matter of survival and economic crisis so everyone has to take initiative to solve the problem.

At a round table meeting held in Chattogram on Thursday, speakers, including environmentalists, academics and journalists, said all of us have to address the climate change issue with the help of people of all classes and professions as some negative actions of people are responsible for the crisis.

Songshoptaque, a non-government organisation, has organised the meeting on climate change and its impact on displaced people on the occasion of the launch of the Chattogram Youth Climate Hub.

"A sustainable development plan has to be taken for climate refugees. For example, Dalit community living in inhuman conditions in the slum areas of the city migrated mainly as a result of river erosion. They also need to be brought under all development plans," said Dr Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury, former vice chancellor of Chittagong University, as the chief guest.

Shamsuddin Illius, Chattogram bureau chief of The Business Standard, said 30,000 displaced people come to Chattogram every year due to climate change but no initiative is taken even regarding their fundamental rights.

Citing a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he said sea level would rise by two metres by the end of this century and up to five metres by 2150. As a result, at least 69% of Chattogram city area will sink 4.5 metres below sea level.

He added that about 18% of the city is submerged every day due to rising sea levels, but there is no sustainable plan to address it. Welcoming the initiative to set up a youth climate hub in Chattogram, Shamsuddin said young people need to be involved in realising compensation from those responsible for carbon emissions.

Songshoptaque executive director Liton Chowdhury presented a concept paper on Climate hub in Chittagong and its activities.

Environmentalist Sohanur Rahman said that climate change, which is mainly caused by developed countries, is now a global problem.

"This crisis is mainly due to colonialism, capitalism and domination. We have to raise voice from the country in this regard which must be taken to the international arena," he added.

Jobayer Farooq, officer at Coastal Social Development Organisation, Saidul Arefin, officer at Jugantor Unnoyon Sangstha, Bidyut Kanti Nath, assistant professor of economics at Premier University in Chattogram, students from various educational institutions in Chattogram, youth from coastal areas, hill tribes and representatives of the visually impaired persons also attended the meeting.