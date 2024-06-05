Environment in distress as pollution keeps choking country

Dense black smoke billows at Narayanganj's industrial zone. This severe pollution threatens the health of residents and students in nearby houses and schools. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

This year in April, Bangladesh experienced the longest heatwave in recorded history and it was the most widespread as well.

At present, mild heatwaves are sweeping over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, and 9 other districts. Not only that, the RealFeel temperature is 4 to 8 degree celsius higher than the actual recorded temperature of the country.

Environmentalists and meteorologists said the weather pattern in Bangladesh is changing rapidly, pointing to the increase in heatwave duration and intensity, as well as heavy rainfall in some areas.

Moreover, research from various national and international organisations shows that the country's environmental pollution, including air, water, plastic, and noise pollution is increasing at an alarming rate.

Experts warn that without strict measures to increase forest land, protect water bodies, and prevent air pollution, Bangladesh's environmental balance is at risk.

The air pollution crisis

From November 2023 to April 2024, over 80% of the days in each month recorded air quality levels deemed "unhealthy" for the general population, with an air quality index (AQI) exceeding 150. Up until last week's tropical cyclone, Dhaka did not experience a single day of "good" air quality – meaning an AQI of less than 50 – during this period.

A study by the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) found that Dhaka's temperature has risen by 3-4 degrees celsius over the past seven years, with Mohakhali and Gulistan experiencing the most significant temperature hikes.

CAPS Chairman Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder told The Business Standard, "Gazipur ranks first in air pollution, followed by Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Habiganj. Construction areas and coastal districts with coal-based plants experience the highest pollution levels."

246,000 hectares of forested area lost in 23 years

Any country needs at least 25% of forested area to maintain its natural environment but Bangladesh has only 15.58%, according to the government, which plans to increase it to 16% within 2030.

From the World Resources Institute operated platform Global Forest Watch, Bangladesh has lost approximately 246,000 hectares of forested area from 2001 to 2023, a 13% decrease compared to 2000, contributing to 133 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

However, despite the government's goal to increase forest cover, deforestation continues. In 2017, Bangladesh had the largest reduction in forested area, 24,400 hectares and just last year, it was 17,800 hectares.

The Bangladesh Forest Department said that 36 districts have government forest land, while 28 districts, mostly in the north, have none.

Water pollution and our rivers situation

A study by the River and Delta Research Centre (RDRC) last year identified the most polluted rivers in Bangladesh as Labondaho in Gazipur, Haridhoa in Narsingdi, and Sutang in Habiganj. The study also noted that data from 56 rivers collected between February 2022 and February 2023 indicated intolerable levels of pollution across all rivers, however, the three rivers were comparatively more polluted.

Moreover, Dhaka Wasa has only 8-9% sewage lines in the city and this inadequate sewage infrastructure contributes significantly to water pollution, with over 90% of sewage waste discharged directly into canals and rivers.

A recent study from the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) found the presence of toxic PFAS chemicals (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large, complex group of synthetic chemicals), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals", in rivers, lakes, and tap water in Dhaka, as well as in clothing, posing severe health risks.

What do authorities and experts say?

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said, "Guidelines have already been formulated to reduce topsoil use in brick kilns and increase the use of blocks in government constructions. Also, coordinated activities have been undertaken to restore encroached forest land."

"A total of 217,402-hectare blocks and 30,252 seedling km of forested area have been increased since 2009 to 2023. Strip gardens have been created and 11.21 million saplings have been distributed and planted.," he further said.

"This year, 83,327,000 saplings will be planted throughout the country during the monsoon season," he added.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) General Secretary Alamgir Kabir told TBS, "We have been campaigning for environmental protection for the past 24 years, yet we have not been able to save even the Buriganga River."

"Every year, with the progress of development, 0.5% of our agricultural and forest land is being destroyed. Although we have laws to protect the environment, their enforcement is lacking. Without the genuine commitment of various agencies, it is impossible to protect the environment," he added.

CAPS Chairman Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder told TBS, "Due to changes in weather and climate, 13 to 14 districts in the country are facing drought, while 19 coastal districts are experiencing storms and tidal surges.

"Additionally, desertification is a new concern. [Desertification is the degradation process by which a fertile land changes itself into a desert by losing its flora and fauna and this can be caused by drought, deforestation, climate change, human activities or improper agriculture]."

"Areas like Naogaon, Rajshahi, and Chapainawabganj in the Barind Tract are facing desertification. We are seeing desert-like weather conditions in many parts of the country. Winters are becoming colder, and summers are becoming hotter," he added.