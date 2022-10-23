Elephant killed in Cox's Bazar, 1 held

The forest department has arrested a person for burying a wild elephant after killing it in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The arrestee is Abul Shama of the Paynashia area of Ukhiya.

"A wild elephant had been killed and buried in the ground as it came to the paddy field. After receiving the information, we conducted an operation and arrested Abul Shama," Inani Range officer Shamim Reza Mithu told The Business Standard.

The process of filing a case under the Wildlife (Conservation and Safety) Act 2012 is underway. The safari park veterinary surgeon and the Upazila animal resources officer are working on a postmortem report, he added.