Eight rivers linked to Chalan Beel are almost dead: Bapa

Highlights:

Due to encroachment and the construction of unplanned infrastructure, major rivers and beels are on the verge of dying

The environment and nature of rivers and reservoirs should be kept in mind while implementing development projects

Despite Bapa's movement, the Chalan Beel has not been completely freed from encroachment and pollution

Eight rivers connected to the Chalan Beel, the country's largest wetland spanning across Sirajganj, Natore and Pabna districts, have nearly been destroyed due to the construction of roads, regulators and sluice gates, said Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa).

Bapa and Bangladesh Environment Network (BEN) jointly organised a special environmental conference at Qazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban in Dhaka University on Saturday.

On the last day of the two-day conference on river-related problems and their remedies, speakers said such unplanned infrastructure is intensifying the issue of frequent flooding.

Presenting the keynote paper, Md Khalekuzzaman, a professor at the Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, US, and the global coordinator of BEN, said, "The Chalan Beel, located on the 230 square kilometres basin of Baral River, is a unique region full of biodiversity. But now the wetland is peppered with roads, regulators, and sluice gates in the name of improving irrigation and communications. A total of eight rivers, connected with this beel, are now on the verge of dying."

Despite Bapa's movement, the Chalan Beel has not been completely freed from encroachment and pollution, he said, adding that the people in this area are now demanding the removal of all concrete structures from the Baral River, along with necessary dredging.

The environment and nature of rivers and reservoirs should be kept in mind while implementing development projects. All roads and highways through the Chalan Beel should be constructed on pillars to ensure adequate flow of water in the water body, the professor said.

Khalekuzzaman said there are haors in seven districts, which account for 14% of the country's total area and supply 16-20% of the country's rice, 28% of fish and other food grains. Haors are placed is next to Sundarbans in terms of environmental significance.

He also recommended dredging rivers with proper surveys is necessary to increase navigability and protect crops from premature floods.

Speaking as the chief guest at the conference, Planning Minister MA Mannan said no more roads will be constructed in haor regions from now on.

"Keeping in mind the topography and environment there, the government is constructing a flyover there and another one will also be constructed later," the minister added.

Dr Muzibur Rahman Howlader, former chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, said, "The Commission has published a list of the owners of the country's rivers. Now our responsibility is to evict the illegal occupants according to that list so that the rivers can run at their natural flow."

Bapa General Secretary Sharif Jamil said, "The canals in the big cities of the country including Dhaka have been made narrower in the name of development projects. The occupiers were legitimised. Big cities including our capital will become uninhabitable if we do not stop encroachment and pollution."