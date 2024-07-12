Dust in the air eased slightly in 2023: UN

Environment

BSS/AFP
12 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:34 pm

Related News

Dust in the air eased slightly in 2023: UN

The UN's weather and climate agency called for greater vigilance in the face of climate change, as drier surface soil leads to more dust being carried in the wind

BSS/AFP
12 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:34 pm
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The amount of dust in the air eased slightly in 2023, the United Nations said Friday, warning that poor environmental management was fuelling sand and dust storms.

The UN's weather and climate agency called for greater vigilance in the face of climate change, as drier surface soil leads to more dust being carried in the wind.

"Every year, around 2,000 million tons of dust enters the atmosphere, darkening skies and harming air quality in regions that can be thousands of kilometres away, and affecting economies, ecosystems, weather and climate," the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a report.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Surface dust concentrations in 2023 were slightly lower on average than in 2022, due to reduced dust emissions from regions including North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Iranian Plateau, northern India, central Australia and northwestern China, the WMO said.

However, average concentrations were higher in western Central Asia, northern and central China and southern Mongolia.

The most severe dust storm of the year swept across Mongolia in March 2023, affecting more than four million square kilometres (1.5 million square miles), including several provinces in China, the WMO said in its annual Airborne Dust Bulletin.

"It caused a dramatic decline in air quality, with PM10 (particulate matter with diameters of less than 10 micrometres) concentrations in some areas exceeding 9,000 microgrammes per cubic metre.

"It reduced visibility to less than 500 metres in parts of Beijing and led to significant disruptions in transportation and daily life, highlighting the need for effective warning systems."

Surface dust concentration peaked in parts of Chad, averaging 800 to 1,100 microgrammes per cubic metre.

- Human impact –

Dust can be transported long distances by the wind. Though mainly a natural phenomenon, human activity is also driving dust storms.

"We need to be vigilant in the face of continuing environmental degradation and current and future climate change," said WMO chief Celeste Saulo.

"Scientific evidence shows that human activities are having an impact on sand and dust storms. For example higher temperatures, drought and higher evaporation lead to lower soil moisture.

"Combined with poor land management, this is conducive to more sand and dust storms."

The WMO said there were some positives to dust being transported over the oceans.

It cited a new study which concluded that Saharan dust deposits in the Atlantic impact skipjack tuna by providing iron, phosphorus and elements that favour the growth of phytoplankton.

The agency also said monitoring and forecasting accuracy had improved in recent years, notably through a system first established in 2007.

July 12 marks the International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms.

World+Biz

United Nations / dust

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

14m | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

9m | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

4h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

4h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

15h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

14h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

17h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

17h | Videos