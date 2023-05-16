Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning

Environment

UNB
16 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:29 am

Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning

UNB
16 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:29 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka's air has been ranked the third most polluted in the world this morning (May 16, 2023).

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 167 at 8:30 am, Dhaka's air is deemed 'unhealthy'.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be 'unhealthy' while 201 and 300 is considered 'very unhealthy', and 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

India's Delhi, Pakistan's Lahore and China's Chengdu occupied the first, second and fourth places with an AQI of 917, 189 and 165 respectively.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

