'Dhaka heat too much to handle': Day labourers suffer most

Rickshaw pullers take rest beside a tree in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue on Tuesday (16 April) noon as a mild heatwave sweeps over the country. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

"The heat in Dhaka is too much to handle. I'm going to my village in Bhola for a few days and will return when it starts raining."

Sree Madu, a rickshaw puller in Dhaka's Agargaon area, shared his struggle with the intense heat, saying that he finds it hard to find shade and cope with the heat. Due to fewer passengers, his income has decreased, prompting him to plan a temporary relocation to his village until the heat subsides.

He explained, "For the last three days, I've struggled with the intense heat, needing double the usual rest time after each ride. My earnings between morning and 3pm have halved to Tk300 due to fewer passengers on the scorching roads."

Yunus Ali, a day labourer from the Karwan Bazar area, echoed similar sentiments to The Business Standard, saying, "Although there's less sunlight today, the heat feels more intense. I'm exhausted from wiping sweat with a towel all day and can't work as much as usual."

The heatwave is not just affecting individuals like Sree Madu and Yunus Ali, it is impacting most of the capital's residents.

Most of Bangladesh is experiencing a scorching heatwave. On Wednesday (17 April), Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the year at 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka reached its highest temperature this year at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported a severe heatwave on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 40.0- 41.9 degrees Celsius in Pabna, Rajshahi division, and most parts of the Khulna division.

On Tuesday, the BMD issued its third heatwave warning this month, advising caution as scorching temperatures are forecasted to continue for the next 72 hours and may even increase further.

The intense heat has driven many people indoors. However, the poor and day labourers, especially those in outdoor jobs like construction, are the hardest hit.

They often have no option but to keep working in the scorching heat to support themselves and lack access to cooling solutions such as fans or air conditioners.

Rezaul Karim, a farmer from Chuadanga district, shared with TBS that as soon as he heads to the field in the morning, his body starts sweating from the intense heat.

Raju, a van driver in the district, described the decrease in passengers due to the heat, leaving him idle under a tree, soaked in sweat.

A 2021 World Bank report highlighted Bangladesh's rising temperatures, aligning with global averages, with summers becoming hotter and longer, winters warmer, and monsoon seasons extending from February to October.

Bangladesh regularly experiences high maximum temperatures, with an average monthly maximum of around 30 degrees Celsius and an average April maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. The report predicts emerging hot and humid seasons, with temperatures expected to rise by 1.4 degrees Celsius by 2050, blurring the country's distinct seasonal variations.