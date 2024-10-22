Deep depression in Bay: Rain starts on coast

A depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea intensified into a deep depression this evening and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm tomorrow.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported that the deep depression was located at 6pm, approximately 740 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 660 km west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 755 km south-southeast of Mongla port, and 700 km south-southeast of Payra port.

It is projected to move in a west-northwesterly direction.

According to the BMD's bulletin, rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur in several areas, including Khulna, Barishal, and Rajshahi divisions, with isolated instances expected in Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

Rainfall has already started in Cox's Bazar due to the deep depression, with intermittent showers forecast for Dhaka and coastal districts from this afternoon.

BMD meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik told TBS, "The depression intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday evening. Rain is expected to spread across coastal districts on Wednesday. The deep depression may transform into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday night."

When asked about potential coastal impacts, he noted, "The deep depression is currently heading toward the coast of Odisha in India. It may change direction before becoming a cyclone, possibly affecting Satkhira in Bangladesh. There is also a chance it could impact the Sundarbans."

The BMD's special weather bulletin reported maximum sustained wind speeds of about 50 kph near the centre of the deep depression, with gusts reaching up to 60 kph.

Maritime ports at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to raise distant cautionary signal number one.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and deep sea are urged to remain close to shore and proceed with caution until further notice.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the deep depression is likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23 October 2024.

It is expected to continue northwest and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of 24 October, potentially making landfall between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24 to 25 October, with wind speeds of 100-110 kph and gusts of up to 120 kph.