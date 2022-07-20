Collaborative management of Sundarbans underlined

Speakers at the closing ceremony of the Sundarbans Management Project in Dhaka have highlighted the importance of collaborative management for the sustainable use of the resources in the Sundarbans.

"In March this year both of our governments, during the development cooperation consultations, identified biodiversity as one of our core areas of activities. One of the first things that the development cooperation between our two countries will look into is therefore going to be to widen and strengthen the networks among different conservation initiatives," said German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, the guest of honour at the programme.

The Sundarbans Management Project (SMP), funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by GIZ Bangladesh and Bangladesh Forest Department, has been promoting collaborative management to ensure sustenance of the world's largest mangrove forest.

After running for seven years, the project had its wrap-up event on Wednesday, said a press release from the GIZ Office Dhaka.

Dr Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ Bangladesh and special guest of the ceremony, said, "I am delighted to see the successes of this project, and eager to learn of the knowledge and scientific findings of the project. The lessons learnt and experiences from this project will inform the implementation of the upcoming SONG project."

Yesterday's event comprised two parts, an inaugural session and breakout technical sessions.

Participants at the programme said the Covid-19 pandemic was evidence of how fragile the ecosystem of both the Sundarbans Reserved Forests and the lives and livelihoods of communities living in its periphery are, and it is imperative that the work of SMP is carried forth. The ownership of this work must be taken up by members of these communities and the Bangladesh Forest Department. Only collaborative work can ensure that the forests and its inhabitants, both human and other species, remain safe, protected, and cared for.

"I hope to see the good impact of this project continue, and I hope that the German government continues to support the conservation of this World Heritage Site," said Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, additional secretary (Development Wing) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The closing ceremony of the project, chaired by Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests of the Forest Department, was hosted at the Westin Dhaka Hotel. Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) attended the event as the chief guest. Professor Monirul H Khan from Jahangirnagar University and Mr Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, additional secretary of the MoEFCC, attended the programme as special guests.