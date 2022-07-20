Collaborative management of Sundarbans underlined

Environment

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

Collaborative management of Sundarbans underlined

Only collaborative work can ensure that the forests and its inhabitants, both human and other species, remain safe, protected, and cared for, said experts

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 06:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at the closing ceremony of the Sundarbans Management Project in Dhaka have highlighted the importance of collaborative management for the sustainable use of the resources in the Sundarbans.

"In March this year both of our governments, during the development cooperation consultations, identified biodiversity as one of our core areas of activities. One of the first things that the development cooperation between our two countries will look into is therefore going to be to widen and strengthen the networks among different conservation initiatives," said German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, the guest of honour at the programme.

The Sundarbans Management Project (SMP), funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by GIZ Bangladesh and Bangladesh Forest Department, has been promoting collaborative management to ensure sustenance of the world's largest mangrove forest. 

After running for seven years, the project had its wrap-up event on Wednesday, said a press release from the GIZ Office Dhaka. 

Dr Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ Bangladesh and special guest of the ceremony, said, "I am delighted to see the successes of this project, and eager to learn of the knowledge and scientific findings of the project. The lessons learnt and experiences from this project will inform the implementation of the upcoming SONG project."

Yesterday's event comprised two parts, an inaugural session and breakout technical sessions. 

Participants at the programme said the Covid-19 pandemic was evidence of how fragile the ecosystem of both the Sundarbans Reserved Forests and the lives and livelihoods of communities living in its periphery are, and it is imperative that the work of SMP is carried forth. The ownership of this work must be taken up by members of these communities and the Bangladesh Forest Department. Only collaborative work can ensure that the forests and its inhabitants, both human and other species, remain safe, protected, and cared for. 

"I hope to see the good impact of this project continue, and I hope that the German government continues to support the conservation of this World Heritage Site," said Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, additional secretary (Development Wing) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The closing ceremony of the project, chaired by Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests of the Forest Department, was hosted at the Westin Dhaka Hotel. Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) attended the event as the chief guest. Professor Monirul H Khan from Jahangirnagar University and Mr Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, additional secretary of the MoEFCC, attended the programme as special guests.

Bangladesh

Sundarbans / development / Forest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

37m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership