Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh

Environment

UNB
28 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh

UNB
28 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Parts of Bangladesh reeled under a cold wave on Friday (28 January), making life difficult for many people.

According to the weather department, the mild to moderate cold wave swept Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and the districts of Gopalganj, Tangail, Jashore, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, and Kushtia.

The cold wave may continue and spread during the next two days, the weather office has predicted.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, with chances of moderate to thick fog over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin.

Night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees. The day temperature may fall slightly over the country, according to the department.

According to the Met office, the ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

In the past 24 hours, the weather department recorded 1mm of rainfall in Srimangal and 9mm in Maijdee court.

Top News

Cold Weather / Cold wave / Weather / Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building