Youth have to take charge to protect the climate: FM

Meeting with Managing Director of Deltares and breifing by scientists of Deltares

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on the youth to come forward and take the lead to address the challenges of climate.

He made this call yesterday when he interacted with the students of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and the only university in the world with a detailed research programme and course on adaptation for climate change.

Dr Momen stressed the role of academia, the researchers, and the students in creating the platform to address the challenges of climate change in a fast and efficient way.

Dr Momen also visited the Deltares, the leading Dutch specialist applied research institute in the field of water. He held a meeting with Annemieke Nijhof, Managing Director of the Deltares and her scientist colleagues. The issue of implementation of the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 was discussed in detail in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Momen is on a 3-day official visit to the Netherlands. He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands at the Foreign Ministry in the Hague tomorrow.