Youth have to take charge to protect the climate: FM

Climate Change

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

Youth have to take charge to protect the climate: FM

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 03:19 pm
Meeting with Managing Director of Deltares and breifing by scientists of Deltares
Meeting with Managing Director of Deltares and breifing by scientists of Deltares

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on the youth to come forward and take the lead to address the challenges of climate.

He made this call yesterday when he interacted with the students of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and the only university in the world with a detailed research programme and course on adaptation for climate change.

Dr Momen stressed the role of academia, the researchers, and the students in creating the platform to address the challenges of climate change in a fast and efficient way.

Dr Momen also visited the Deltares, the leading Dutch specialist applied research institute in the field of water. He held a meeting with Annemieke Nijhof, Managing Director of the Deltares and her scientist colleagues. The issue of implementation of the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 was discussed in detail in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Momen is on a 3-day official visit to the Netherlands. He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands at the Foreign Ministry in the Hague tomorrow.   

climate change / youth / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Netherlands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

19h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

19h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

19h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places