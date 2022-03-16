UN adopts resolution promoting bicycles to combat climate change

Climate Change

BSS/AFP
16 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 12:55 pm

Related News

UN adopts resolution promoting bicycles to combat climate change

BSS/AFP
16 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday supporting bicycles as a tool for combatting climate change.

The resolution, proposed by Turkmenistan, was passed unanimously and like all General Assembly resolutions is non-binding.

It calls on member states to "integrate the bicycle into public transportation, in urban and rural settings in developing and developed countries."

Increasing cycling through improved road safety and the promotion of bike-riding will help achieve "sustainable development, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," according to the resolution.

More specifically, the resolution encourages member states to "give special attention to cycling in cross-cutting development strategies, including bicycle sharing services," as well as when possible in "international, regional, national and subnational development policies and programmes."

Top News / World+Biz

bicycle / Bicycles / UN / Climate change agenda / Climate change adaptation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: GrameenPhone Chairman

56m | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

1h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

23h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

14h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

15h | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

15h | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion