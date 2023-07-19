Systemic risks of climate change, urbanisation becoming more dangerous: Experts

Women take shelter from the sun at a construction site in Ahmedabad, India, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The systemic risks of climate change and urbanisation are becoming more disruptive and dangerous in recent times, experts representing various fields said on Tuesday (18 July).

As the world head towards global temperature rises of over 1.5'c in the next few years, cities are facing the brunt of climate change impacts, and the urban poorest – particularly women –are disproportionately affected, they said at a workshop 'Understanding the overlapping risks of climate change and urbanization: building a response to gendered well-being' held at a city hotel.

They recommended a concerted response from all sectors at all levels to tackle the crisis.

The workshop was jointly organised by the University of York, York Environmental Sustainability Institute, International Centre for Climate Change and Development, ActionAid Bangladesh and ARK Foundation.

Dr Anika Haque and Helen Elsey from the University of York in UK moderated the event.

Delivering the keynote speech ActionAid Country Director Farah Kabir highlighted how increased temperatures and unpredictable rainfall are increasing risks and undermining well-being in cities, yet migration – driven by climate disasters – to cities continues unabated.

Speakers at the occasion, also said these overlapping issues are creating new sets of more dangerous and damaging risks. For example, the increases in temperature and frequent heat-waves increases health risks due to heat stress and also makes existing conditions such as diabetes and health disease worse.

They said urban environment is already fuelling the increase in these non-communicable disease as people eat more unhealthy food and take less exercise – now climate change is increasing these health risks.

The challenges of increased rainfall, leading to flooding were also flagged as a key issue in urban areas where drainage systems are inadequate to deal with the increased water. The impact on increased water-borne diseases, the damage to homes – particularly in informal settlements – were all identified as impacts.

City Corporation officials highlighted how the changes in rainfall and temperature are extending the dengue season and contributing to the worrying high number of cases of dengue this year.