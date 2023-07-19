Systemic risks of climate change, urbanisation becoming more dangerous: Experts

Climate Change

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:32 pm

Related News

Systemic risks of climate change, urbanisation becoming more dangerous: Experts

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:32 pm
Women take shelter from the sun at a construction site in Ahmedabad, India, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Women take shelter from the sun at a construction site in Ahmedabad, India, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The systemic risks of climate change and urbanisation are becoming more disruptive and dangerous in recent times, experts representing various fields said on Tuesday (18 July).

As the world head towards global temperature rises of over 1.5'c in the next few years, cities are facing the brunt of climate change impacts, and the urban poorest – particularly women –are disproportionately affected, they said at a workshop 'Understanding the overlapping risks of climate change and urbanization: building a response to gendered well-being' held at a city hotel.

They recommended a concerted response from all sectors at all levels to tackle the crisis.

The workshop was jointly organised by the University of York, York Environmental Sustainability Institute, International Centre for Climate Change and Development, ActionAid Bangladesh and ARK Foundation.

Dr Anika Haque and Helen Elsey from the University of York in UK moderated the event.

Delivering the keynote speech ActionAid Country Director Farah Kabir highlighted how increased temperatures and unpredictable rainfall are increasing risks and undermining well-being in cities, yet migration – driven by climate disasters – to cities continues unabated.

Speakers at the occasion, also said these overlapping issues are creating new sets of more dangerous and damaging risks. For example, the increases in temperature and frequent heat-waves increases health risks due to heat stress and also makes existing conditions such as diabetes and health disease worse.

They said urban environment is already fuelling the increase in these non-communicable disease as people eat more unhealthy food and take less exercise – now climate change is increasing these health risks.

The challenges of increased rainfall, leading to flooding were also flagged as a key issue in urban areas where drainage systems are inadequate to deal with the increased water. The impact on increased water-borne diseases, the damage to homes – particularly in informal settlements – were all identified as impacts.

City Corporation officials highlighted how the changes in rainfall and temperature are extending the dengue season and contributing to the worrying high number of cases of dengue this year.

Bangladesh

climate change / Bangladesh / risk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

9h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers