PM seeks international partners' support to implement National Adaptation Plan

Climate Change

BSS
11 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

PM seeks international partners' support to implement National Adaptation Plan

BSS
11 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 12:48 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the international partners to support the efforts of Bangladesh to implement its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 2023-2050 which requires a total of US$ 230 billion.

"We shall need 230 billion US Dollar for implementing our NAP from both domestic and international resources. Bangladesh continues to seek a 50-50 distribution between adaptation and mitigation from international climate financing," she said.

The premier said this while opening the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation at Foreign Service Academy here, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said Bangladesh government now spends 6 or 7 percent of its GDP for climate adaptation and has recently launched the NAP for 2023-2050.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has set up a Climate Change Trust Fund back in 2009 after COP15 with its own resources, she said the fund has so far implemented 800 projects for both climate adaptation and mitigation.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Our NAP will complement the work being done under our Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. I invite our partners from the international public and private sectors to join us in this effort in the spirit of the Paris Agreement."

The premier also called upon all major carbon emitting countries to further enhance the scope of their nationally determined contributions in parallel.

She said, "We must all redouble our efforts to keep the global warming limited to 1.5o Centigrade."

She continued that Bangladesh government will extend all possible support to the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation being launched today.

"We are pleased to have this as yet another offering from Bangladesh for the climate vulnerable people around the world," she added.

She went on saying that Bangladesh looked forward to seeing the emergence of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Regional Office in Dhaka as a centre of excellence for the region and beyond.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sheikh Hasina / climate adaptation / climate adaptation funding / National Adaptation Plan (NAP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

3h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

2h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

2h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

16h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points