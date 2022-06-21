Global biodiversity talks to move from China's Kunming to Montreal

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The second round of COP-15 talks to secure a global post-2020 biodiversity agreement will be moved from Kunming in China to Montreal, Canada as a result of uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The much-delayed talks will take place from Dec. 5-17, with China remaining as President of the Conference of Parties, the executive secretary of the U.N. Convention on Biodiversity, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, said in a statement.

The first round of negotiations took place in Kunming in October 2021 with the decisive second round originally due to begin in April this year.