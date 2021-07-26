Forestation is a solution to climate change: Speakers

26 July, 2021, 09:55 pm
A local resident rides bicycle in Dokhola range of Madhupur forest. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The world is now on the edge of climate vulnerability as many parts of the globe start facing drastic natural disasters triggered by climate change.

According to the United Nations and many other organisations, Bangladesh remains among the top climate-vulnerable nations in the world. 

However, taking care of nature and conserving it by forestation and many other ways can be a heal to this crisis, speakers said during a virtual symposium held on Monday, said a media statement.  

Marking the World Mangrove Day, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and social purpose organisation, Friendship, arranged this international symposium on the effectiveness of collaboration between government, NGOs and communities in mangrove forestation and conservation. 

Speakers and participants discussed environmental legislation and policies related to mangroves, as well as best practices and experiences of afforestation, conservation, and management of mangrove ecosystems. 

The key presentation of the symposium, made by Kazi Amdadul Hoque of Friendship, was on the effectiveness of collaboration between the government and NGOs in implementing mangrove afforestation in coastal regions of Bangladesh. 

Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain from the Forest Department explained social forestry, and Dr Khalid Hossain from IUCN described the importance of mangroves. 

Dr Habibun Nahar, deputy minister for environment, forest and climate change, attended the event as the chief guest, while Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, additional secretary to the same ministry attended as special guest.

Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests at Bangladesh Forest Department was on the chair and Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship initiated the webinar with her introductory speech. 

The panel discussants include Dr Atiq Rahman, executive director of BCAS; Dr Ainun Nishat, professor emeritus of Brac University; Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, chairperson of the IUCN National Committee (Bangladesh) and professor of Dhaka University; Marc Elvinger, co-chairperson of Friendship International and chairperson of Friendship Luxembourg; and Beatrice Kaldun, UNESCO representative to Bangladesh.

