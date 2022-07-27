Focusing on Awareness, Adaptation and Action stressed to cope with climate change

Diplomats, bankers and experts have emphasised focusing on 3A – Awareness, Adaptation and Action – to cope with climate change.

"We need to work together with the private sector, development partners and also the citizens to accelerate our responses to the climate concerns and bring innovative solutions for a sustainable city," Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said at a live Q&A session on Wednesday.

HSBC Bangladesh organised the first of the climate series events titled "Together for Climate" with support from DNCC on Wednesday.

The mayor said cities are on the frontlines of pressing global issues such as climate change and migration and the Dhaka North has taken many steps to address environmental concerns such as our water body recovery project to the restoration of parks.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "It is now clear that the story of how countries address climate change will necessarily be a story of how we redesign and rebuild our cities."

"It is essential that cities have a clear pathway towards net zero, as well as prioritising investing in crucial public services, ensuring access to healthy and sustainable food, creating green jobs, and giving public spaces back to people and nature," he added.

In his introductory remarks, HSBC Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Mahbub Ur Rahman said, "Cities are major contributors to climate change, however, they may equally be where we see the impact of climate mitigation more clearly."

"To drive city-centric climate movement, HSBC believes individuals, corporates and policymakers can make a difference by working 'Together for Climate' focusing on the 3A's- Awareness, Adaptation and Action," he added.

The CEO said climate change has emerged as one of the biggest environmental challenges the world is facing today.

"The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) recognises that our planet needs sustainable action to protect our communities, businesses and natural environment from the effects of climate change; and this can only be done by working together for climate," he added.

This programme brought together the champions of sustainability including, start-ups, students, corporates, regulators, and policymakers amongst others to drive city-centric climate action by sharing their innovative new climate solutions and success stories, said HSBC Bangladesh.

Japanese Ambassador ITO Naoki, Bangladesh Bank's Director Khondkar Morshed Millat, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin, Brac's Executive Director Asif Saleh, Unilever Bangladesh CEO and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar, among others, spoke at the function.