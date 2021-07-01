Flood situation prevails at places in Brahmaputra basin

A flood-like situation is prevailing at places in the Brahmaputra basin due to sharp rise in water levels of the major rivers following monsoon rains and onrush of water from the upstream during the past 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

Talking to BSS, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of the major rivers might continue to rise during the next 72 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.

"Due to sharp rise in water levels during the last 24 hours, the Dharla was flowing only 12cm below the danger mark at Kurigram while the Teesta below the danger mark by only 20cm at Dalia and 34cm at Kawnia points respectively at 9 am today," he said.

The Brahmaputra, Jamuna and other rivers were flowing well below their respective danger marks today in the river basin where a flash flood is likely in the next few days.

"We have taken early preparedness to face any situation during possible floods in all eight districts of Rangpur division under BWDB's Rangpur zone from where no incident of breaching of flood control embankments and devices was reported so far," he said.

To conduct repairing works and management of flood control embankments on emergency basis when needed, all 12 divisions of three circles of BWBD's Rangpur zone are continuing to procure geo-textile bags and other materials for the purpose.

"We are continuing repair works of flood control structures at many points alongside the major rivers in Rangpur zone spending Taka 62 crore for the "season flood" this year," Ghosh said.

Besides, monitoring of flood situation and embankments continues round the clock and adequate preparations have been taken to face any situation elsewhere in Rangpur zone, he added.

Executive Engineer (In-charge) of the Teesta Barrage division of BWDB Abdullah Al Mamun said all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project are remaining open at Dalia point in Nilphamari where the river was flowing 5cm below the danger mark at 9 am today.

Talking to BSS, Executive Engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB at Dhaka, Engineer M Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the Brahmaputra, Jamuna and other major rivers were in rising trend which might continue in next 72 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.

"There is a chance of heavy rainfalls in the northern, northeastern, southeastern regions of the country along with places of adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura states of India in next 72 hours," he said.

As a result, water levels of the Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra in northern region, rivers of upper Meghna basin in the northeastern region and southeastern Hill basin may rise rapidly at times during this period to create flash flood situation at places.

During the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today, water levels of the Dharla marked a sharp rise by 186cm at Kurigram while the Teesta rose by 32cm at Kawnia and fell by 5 cm at Dalia points in the Brahmaputra basin.

During the period, water levels of the Brahmaputra sharply rose by 54cm at Noonkhawa and 53cm at Chilmari and Jamuna rose by 51cm at Fulchhari, 44cm at Bahadurabad, 48cm at Sariakandi and 42cm at Sirajganj points in the Brahmaputra basin.

"However, all these rivers were flowing well below their respective danger marks at 9 an today," Engineer Bhuiyan said.