Dev plans must integrate climate adaptation and consider regional vulnerabilities

Speakers at the national dialogue on Mainstreaming the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) emphasised integrating climate change adaptation into the national development planning process.

They also urged for making the implementation locally-led adaptation by taking into consideration of the local vulnerability factors, reads a press release.

The dialogue was jointly organised today by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Economic Relations Division (ERD) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Professor Emeritus Dr Ainun Nishat, BRAC University C3ER and Team Leader of NAP Formulation Consortium, made a presentation on mainstreaming while CEGIS Executive Director Malik Fida A Khan presented the draft NAP.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, was present as the Chief Guest while MoEFCC Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, MP, Economic Relation Division (Ministry of Finance) Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Planning Division Secretary and Member, Programming, Planning Commission Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, and UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee were present as Special Guests. MoEFCC Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal chaired the session.

Welcoming the participants, Additional Secretary (Climate Change Wing) and National Project Director Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury said, "In formulating the NAP, we have conducted participatory consultations in climate-vulnerable regions involving the most vulnerable communities and people".

"As we formulate NAP, we need an implementation roadmap as well as integrate it in our development planning to realise the national development goals" he added.

Dr Ainun Nishat said, "NAP is complementary to the National development planning including the Delta Plan 2100, Five Year Plans to make our adaptation approach sustainable and effective. For successful implementation, every ministry should integrate climate change adaptation in their respective planning and financing process". He emphasised making the NAP a legally binding reference for successful implementation of the NAP.

Fatima Yasmin said, "We are hopeful that NAP will be a comprehensive strategy to adapt with the changing climate" She echoed with the need for the climate change act.

Sudipto Mukerjee said, "Data management is very important in effective planning. Efforts should be there to make climate change data available for effective planning".

Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty said, "We will work closely with the planning ministry for inclusion of the climate change adaptation into development planning." "Our adaptation efforts should also consider the disaster impact assessment for successful planning of adaptation projects". he added.

Habibun Nahar, MP said, "We are confident that we will be able to showcase the world our success in climate change adaptation – NAP will be our blueprint of adaptation".

The Chief Guest MA Mannan, MP said, "As the planning minister, I assure of all possible support from the Ministry of Planning in integrating climate change adaptation in the development planning process". "The Project Executive Committees should prioritise adaptation for successful implementation of the NAP".

Md Mostafa Kamal said, "For a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh, human displacement is a critical issue in climate change adaptation – NAP must address this issue to support the life and livelihood of the climate-vulnerable people."

NAP envisions reducing climate risks and vulnerability through effective adaptation strategies for fostering a resilient society ecosystem and stimulating sustainable economic growth. In doing so, Bangladesh will materialise the NAP through the promotion of green growth strategies supported by sustainable nature-based solutions. NAP is a locally-led process built upon ecosystem-based adaptation that will create a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.