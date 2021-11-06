Commit to ending carbon emissions, not net zero targets: Speakers

Civil society leaders from different climate-vulnerable countries on Friday called upon developed nations to take more responsibility and demanded an end to carbon emissions instead of promoting the "Net Zero target by 2050".

At a press conference titled "LDC's & MVC Peoples' expectations and COP 26" held at the meeting room of climate conference center, representatives from MVCs (Most Vulnerable Countries) demanded adequate finance and appropriate tools for MVCs and LDCs (Least Developed countries).

Presenting the keynote, Aminul Hoque, EquityBD, said, put some key demands forward to developed countries, including: developed countries must change their theory of "Net Zero Target" and instead revise their Nationally Determined Contribution to "Zero Carbon emission" target by 2050; ensure adequate climate finance for LDCs & MVCs through both of the GCF (Green Climate Fund) and their public sources; and ensure support to establish and operate the Loss and Damage Mechanism with separate financial allocation.

Terming the "net zero" phrase a false solution proposal, Soumya Datta, Peoples Forum, India, said that it allowed developed countries to continue increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions. He called upon countries to start the discussion on "Zero Emission target" through ending the use of fossil fuels and ending carbon emission.

Md Ziaul Hoque Mukta, Center for Sustainable Rural Livelihood, Md Shamsuddoha, Centre for Participatory Research & Development, Shamim Arfeen (AoSED) and Md Jahangir Hossen Masum from Bangladesh also spoke at the event.

