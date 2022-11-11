Adapting to climate change is the main focus of COP27: Info minister

Adapting to climate change is the main focus of COP27: Info minister

A man walks past recycle bins in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo
A man walks past recycle bins in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that adaptation to and mitigation of the losses caused by climate change are being widely discussed at this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference of The Parties (COP27).

The minister shared this with UNB after attending COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh of Egypt on Friday.

"Climate vulnerable countries like Bangladesh are urging the developed nations for a long time to provide $100 billion per year to the Green Climate Fund. The issue is being discussed in details at COP27, which is making us hopeful," Hasan said.

Bangladeshi climate specialists attending the conference said that the United Nations has marked 11 November as "De-carbonisation Day" and today's discussion topics include reducing carbon emission in different sectors.

During the discussion, countries will talk about how to control carbon emission in sectors like oil, gas, steel and cement. 

The steel industry is one of the top emitters of carbon in the world. Emphasis will be given on taking global measures to reduce carbon emission from the Steel industries worldwide.

Besides, countries will also discuss how to cut back the emission of human-generated methane gas from oil and gas industries through technology transfer, capacity building and financing.

For the first time, children and young people have been included in activities related to dealing with climate change at this year's climate conference.

"The world will move a step further in tackling climate change through the participation and activism of children and young people," said Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN.

 

