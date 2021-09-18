Calls for stopping conspiracy to destroy CRB

A solidarity rally has been organised in the capital to protest the attempt to build a hospital at CRB area in Chattogram, by demolishing the graveyards of 10 martyrs including Chittagong University Central Students Union General Secretary of 1971 and three freedom fighters.

Calling for an end to the conspiracy to destroy the CRB, the rally, held in front of the National Press Club on Saturday, also demanded the cancellation of the railway hospital construction agreement with the United Group.

Speakers at the solidarity rally said the decision to build a commercial private hospital by destroying the CRB area, which is steeped in history, heritage, memories of the liberation war, and known as the lungs of Chattogram, should be cancelled immediately. CRB was the head office of Assam Bengal Railway, the graveyard of 10 martyrs including CUCSU GS of 1971, the main focal point of cultural activities for the people of the port city.

They said a conspiracy is going on to destroy 600 acres of railway land by leasing it in a highly secretive manner to United Group, a commercial company, in the name of PPP. The lease agreement allows the construction of a 500-bed hospital, a 100-seat medical college, a 50-seat nursing institute, and other health-related institutions in the area adjacent to the railway station. Permission has also been granted to build a helipad there. Thus, there is a deep conspiracy going on to usurp the entire railway land by showing the land as a non-heritage area.

The speakers said we are in favour of building the hospital but not by destroying the CRB. We call upon all the freedom fighters, railway workers, dwellers of Chattogram, students, workers, cultural activists, and political forces to form a united movement to protect the CRB.

Distinguished plastic surgeon Dr Vijay Krishna Dham presided over the meeting, addressed among others, by the coordinator of CRB Raksha Mancha Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, BSD leader Bazlur Rashid Firoz, eminent freedom fighter Shah Alam, and Railway Workers Leader Rezanur Rahman Khan.

The solidarity meeting was conducted by railway employee Jasim Uddin.