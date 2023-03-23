Call for active engagement to conserve forests

Environment

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:52 pm

Related News

Call for active engagement to conserve forests

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:52 pm
File photo
File photo

Active participation of co-management committees (CMCs) for forest conservation is very important to ensure the sustainable use of forest resources, speakers said at a discussion of the Arannayk Foundation marking the forest co-management day on Thursday. 

Achieving reliable financing for the CMCs will be easier if half of the revenue earned from tourism can be shared with all CMCs according to the Protected Area Rules 2017, they said at the discussion at Arannayk's head office in Dhaka and local office in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.   

The Bangladesh Forest Department observes 23 March as the forest co-management day commemorating Rafiqul Islam, a member of the Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary Community Patrolling Group (CPG), who was killed by illegal timber lifters on 23 March 2008. 

Currently, 28 co-management committees (CMCs) for forest conservation are active in 22 protected areas in the country. 

Speaking as the chief guest at the discussion, Md Imran Ahmed, conservator of the Wildlife & Nature Conservation Circle of the Bangladesh Forest Department, said that the local communities along with the government must work to safeguard forests. 

"Biodiversity is often affected by the livelihood activities of forest-dependent people", he said, adding, "The Community Patrol Group (CPG) will have to act more actively to ensure the co-existence of humans and wildlife". 

Speaking as the special guest, Md Sarwar Alam, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, urged the regional network of co-management committees (CMCc) to organise a national-level conference, pledging maximum support from the Forest Department.

As the chair, Masud Alam Khan, Arannayk Foundation's head of programmes, commemorated the contributions of the CPG members in protecting forests and mentioned the names of those who sacrificed their lives. 

"The co-management committees (CMCs) have to be more active," he said.

Mohd Abdul Quddus, senior advisor of the Arannayk Foundation, called for allocating government funds and private sector CSR (corporate social responsibility) finances for the CMCs to attain stable financial capacities. 

"A permanent allowance structure and rewarding the best CPG members will also motivate local people to work for protecting forests," he said.  

AHM Kamal, programme coordinator at the CMO Network of Arannayk Protibesh Project, emphasised the importance of CMOs' regional and national networks. 

Modinul Ahsan and Mazharul Islam from USAID Ecosystems/Protibesh Activity, Sital Kumar Nath from the Community Development Centre (CODEC) and Safiqur Rahman from Nature Conservation Management (NACOM), among others, were present at the meeting. 

Presidents and secretaries from the newly-formed Regional CMO Network in Khulna and Sylhet regions, CMC leaders from Ratargul, Satchhari, Koyra, Himchhari, Medakachapia and Inani Sheikh Jamal National Park and president and treasurers of Whykong, Fasiakhali, Chandpai, Munshiganj and Dacope-Koyra CMCs took part in the meeting virtually. 

They also urged the government to observe 23 March as the forest co-management day at national-level as an acknowledgement of the contribution of CMCs to forest and nature conservation.

Forest Conservation / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

10h | Panorama
A terrible blow to children's health 

A terrible blow to children's health 

21m | Thoughts
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

2h | TBS World
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

4h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

10h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year