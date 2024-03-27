Bapa calls for urgent action to control air pollution

Leaders of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolan (Bapa) staged a sit-in programme in front of the Department of Environment on Wednesday (27 March). Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolan (Bapa) has urged the Department of Environment to promptly implement effective measures to curb air pollution in Dhaka city.

Leaders of the environmentalist organisation made the call during a sit-in programme in front of the Department of Environment on Wednesday (27 March).

Bapa President Prof Noor Mohammad Talukder presided over the event moderated by General Secretary Alamgir Kabir.

Speaking at the event, Prof Noor Mohammad said Bangladesh's position atop global air pollution rankings is a disgrace for the nation.

Highlighting the perilous impact on future generations, he emphasised that air pollution is endangering the country's youths.

He called upon everyone to unite and raise their voices against this pressing issue.

At the programme, Bapa General Secretary Alamgir Kabir said the Department of Environment and the Environment Ministry have completely failed in preventing air pollution.

"The Department of Environment has become a dysfunctional institution," he added.

He highlighted the exacerbating pollution in Dhaka due to road digging and construction activities and called for the implementation of measures such as using vacuum cleaners to mitigate this pollution.

Among other, Bapa Vice President Mahidul Haque Khan, Joint Editor Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Joint Secretary Aminur Rasul, Hasan Yusuf Khan, and Humayun Kabir Sumon. Rangpur Dinajpur Rural Service (RDRS) Bangladesh Chairman Mohammad Ejaz; Mahbul Haque, secretary general of Human Rights Development Center, and members of Bapa's national committee attended the event.