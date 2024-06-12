Activists seek PM's intervention to protect Chattogram hills

Environmental activists hold placards at a rally calling for the Prime MInister's intervention in safeguarding the hills of Chattogram. The rally was held in the port city on Wednesday, 12 June. Photo: TBS

Environmental activists have urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to intervene in safeguarding the hills of Chattogram and ensure a safe city for future generations.

Jointly organised by People's Voice, the Bangladesh Adibasi Forum Chattogram Region, and PSDI Consultancy, the rally also called for declaring 11 June as the "National Hill Protection Day".

During the event, candles were lit in memory of victims of the devastating landslides in Chattogram in 2007 and Rangamati in 2017, which collectively claimed 130 lives.

Chattogram Professional Coordination Council President Dr AQM Sirajul Islam stressed the necessity for stringent measures to protect the hills.

He called on politicians, the administration, and activists to unite for a larger rally, suggesting that a decisive ultimatum would be issued from such a gathering.

Jasim Chowdhury Sabuj, president of the Udichi Chattogram district committee and a senior journalist, criticised the Department of Environment for their inaction, highlighting the disappearance of hills like Cheragi Pahar.

Engineer Delwar Majumder, former president of the IEB Chattogram Center, lamented the annual recurrence of fatal landslides since 2007 and questioned the lack of accountability for those responsible for hill cutting.

The rally was chaired by People's Voice President Sharif Chauhan and moderated by Mithun Chowdhury and Ershadul Karim. Other speakers included actor Pradeep Dewanji, poet and journalist Kamrul Hasan Badal, and several community leaders and activists.

Actor Mustafa Kamal Jatra, Patia Upazila Women's Vice Chairman Majeda Begum Shiru, journalist Mintu Chowdhury, cultural organiser Sunil Dhar, Professor Anindita Debnath, Professor Sheikh Bibi Kausar, and People's Voice General Secretary Syed Muhammad Atiqur Rahman were also present at the rally.

The rally concluded with a collective call for action to protect the hills and prevent future tragedies.