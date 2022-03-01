7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river

UNB
01 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 06:12 pm

7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river

UNB
01 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 06:12 pm
Department of Environment (DoE) has closed down the operation of seven tanneries at Tannery Industrial Estate in Savar for polluting the Dhaleshwari River by discharging untreated liquid effluents.

The monitoring and enforcement cell of DoE head office and its Dhaka district office jointly conducted an enforcement drive at the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur in Savar for discharging untreated liquid wastes, said a press release on Tuesday.

The water and electricity supplies to the tannery units were cut during the drive, led by executive magistrate Ali Rajib Mahmud Mithun.

The seven tannery units are Citi Leather, Yousuf Brothers Tanneries Pvt Ltd, Sathi Leather Ltd, Great Eastern Tannery Pvt Ltd, Bangla Tan Leather Product Ltd, Feni Leather Ltd and Pubali Tannery Ltd.

DoE assistant directors of Dhaka district office Robiul Awal Khan and Hayat Mahmud Rakib, inspector Protik Islam were present during the drive.

The DoE will continue its enforcement drives against such tanneries in future, said the release.

