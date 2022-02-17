53 incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released on Thursday

Environment

Abu Azad
17 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

53 incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released on Thursday

So far, 311 Bostami tortoise hatchlings have been released in the Bayezid Bostami Shrine pond

Abu Azad
17 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:13 pm
53 incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released on Thursday

The Bostami tortoise, or black soft-shell turtle (Nilssonia nigricans), an internationally recognised endangered species, has been under threat for decades due to habitat pollution and shrinking breeding grounds.

Creative Conservation Alliance, an NGO working on conserving the endangered tortoise in Chattogram since 2019, released 53 Bostami tortoise hatchlings in Bayezid Bostami pond in the city on Thursday, hatched in artificial insemination.

So far, the organisation has hatched 311 Bostami tortoise hatchlings from 1,155 eggs and released them in the pond.

Zoologists say the tortoise species is found in Chattogram as well as in nine places in India, Arakan in Myanmar, and the Brahmaputra basin in Bangladesh.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an international organisation working for the conservation of endangered species, listed the species as endangered in 1998. In 2012, Bangladesh also started to conserve this species. 

The Bangladesh Forest Department and Bayezid Bostami Shrine authorities are cooperating with the organisation in this initiative.

Creative Alliance Chief Executive Shahriar Rahman Caesar told The Business Standard that 38 hatchlings were hatched from 55 eggs in 2019, 206 from 700 eggs in 2020, and 67 from 400 eggs in 2021. 

He said the birth of turtle hatchlings has decreased alarmingly compared to previous years.

Habibur Rahman, general secretary of the shrine committee, told TBS that after some criminals attempted to poison and kill the turtles in the pond on shrine premises, initiatives were taken to protect the turtles with the help of the forest department and animal researchers. 

As part of the initiative, an artificial breeding centre was built next to the shrine. The shrine committee and devotees have been cooperating in this regard.

To protect the turtles another pond has to be dug in the shrine area, so that if there is a problem the turtles can be shifted to another pond.

Creative Alliance volunteer Uchhas Barua said during the breeding season every year in June-July they collect turtle eggs for hatching. After hatching, the hatchlings are taken to the breeding centre in August and observed for six months before they are released into the pond in February.

According to IUCN, there are 260 species of tortoises in the world, of which 30 species are found in Bangladesh. All but six of them are on the endangered species list. The length of the species of Bostami tortoise found in different rivers and reservoirs of the country is 50-60 cm.

However, the tortoises at the Bayazid Bostami shrine range from 90 centimetres to one metre long. This brown and black animal can survive in temperate climates.

 

Top News

endangered species / turtle / Bayezid Bostami shrine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

11h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

12h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

9h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

3h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

3h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 