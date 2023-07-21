16 artificially hatched pythons released at Chunati sanctuary

A total of 16 pythons, artificially hatched at the Chattogram Zoo, have been released at the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary.

Besides, 10 more injured and rescued snakes from different places and cured at the zoo have also been released an the sanctuary on Tuesday (18 July), according to officials.

"A total of 80 pythons were hatched in four years, including 16 this year artificially in hand-made incubators at the Chattogram Zoo, which is the first in Bangladesh," said Dr Shahadat Hossen Shubho, deputy curator of the zoo.

"The eggs laid by the pythons at the zoo have been collected since 2019. In the previous three years, 64 pythons were released at the Sitakunda Botanical Garden and Eco Park. Along with 16 this time, 10 big snakes were also released at the Chunati sanctuary," he added.

"The big snakes - injured or rescued from smugglers- aged between 3 and 15 years were brought to the zoo from various places with the help of the authorities. Some were brought by local people," the deputy curator said.

Following instructions of Chattogram deputy commissioner, the snakes were released under the supervision of Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ullah.

Chunati Sanctuary Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Noor Jahan, Safari Park Veterinary Surgeon Hatem Zulkarnaim, Ranger Mahmud Hossain and many others were present during the release of the snakes in the sanctuary.

The sanctuary, spanning across 7,764 hectares, is home to many species of animals, birds, and reptiles.