15 Cobra babies artificially hatched in Moulvibazar

Environment

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 06:13 pm

The baby snakes will be released once they are ready, said forest official

Fifteen Cobra babies were hatched artificially for the first time in Moulvibazar on Saturday. 

The authorities of Moulvibazar Wildlife and Nature Conservation Department hatched the snakes 45 days after they collected the eggs. 

For the first time in the Sylhet division, the Department of Wildlife and Nature Conservation has been able to artificially hatch 15 Cobra babies in a box, said the department's Sreemangal range official Shahidul Islam today.

He said the forest department rescued a Cobra along with 15 eggs from Adampur area of Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila on 14 July.

The mother snake was released into the forest and the eggs were preserved at the Sreemangal range office for artificial insemination, said the forest official. 

Divisional officer of Moulvibazar Wildlife and Nature Conservation Department Rezaul Karim said they were very happy to have the Cobra babies artificially hatched for the first time in the region. 

"This is a special kind of snake. The baby snakes will be released once they are ready, " added Rezaul Karim. 

