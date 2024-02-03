Environment minister urges educational institutions to stop using single-use plastic

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 02:13 pm

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the Ideal School and College Annual Sports Competition 2024 held at the school premises in Motijheel on Saturday, 3 February 2024. Photo: Collected
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the Ideal School and College Annual Sports Competition 2024 held at the school premises in Motijheel on Saturday, 3 February 2024. Photo: Collected

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has called upon all teachers and students to make educational institutions free from all kinds of single-use plastic, including water bottles.

"We want to declare Bangladesh free from single-use plastic with the goal of building a pollution-free smart Bangladesh," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the Ideal School and College Annual Sports Competition 2024 held at the school premises in Motijheel today (3 February).

"If educational institutions become plastic waste free, thousands of families involved with the institutions will also learn about the harmful pollution of plastic," the minister said.

He said that educational institutions should not only be free from plastic but also from all kinds of waste and plant the required number of trees.

The environment minister called for an extensive public awareness regarding the alarming plastic pollution.

"We want to gift a livable world to the next generation," he said.

While calling for the transformation of Ideal School and College into an exemplary institution, Saber Hossain Chowdhury pledged all kinds of cooperation, including a laboratory.

The program was presided over by the Acting Principal of Ideal School and College Mohammad Emam Hossain. 

Among others, Governing Body Teacher Representative Shaheli Parveen, teachers, students and their parents were present.

The minister inaugurated the program by lighting the torch and enjoyed the parade performed by the students of different branches of Ideal School and College. 

Later, he distributed prizes among the winning students.

