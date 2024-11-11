Environment adviser seeks UK support in NAP implementation

Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Environment adviser seeks UK support in NAP implementation

She also seeks grant assistance from the British High Commission for the Department of Environment's efforts to combat noise pollution

UNB
11 November, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:57 pm
British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke called on Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at the Secretariat today (11 November). Photo: UNB
British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke called on Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at the Secretariat today (11 November). Photo: UNB

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (11 November) emphasised the need for expanded support from the UK to implement the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

During a meeting with British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, Rizwana also sought potential grant assistance from the British High Commission for the Department of Environment's (DoE) efforts to combat noise pollution.

The adviser highlighted the ministry's interest in collaborating with the UK to enhance its capacity for accessing and utilising Digital Sequencing Information (DSI) for environmental conservation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This engagement reaffirms the ministry's high regard for the British High Commission's partnership and support.

Their discussion focused on key areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom on critical environmental and climate issues. Topics included climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, sustainable water management, and joint efforts to achieve Bangladesh's environmental and climate objectives, reads a press release.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships in climate action, particularly in advancing adaptation measures and mitigating climate impacts on vulnerable communities in Bangladesh. 

High Commissioner Cooke reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's vision for a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

The meeting reflects the ongoing dedication of both Bangladesh and the United Kingdom to collaborate on sustainable development and environmental protection, aiming for a greener and more resilient global community.
 

Top News

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / National Adaptation Plan (NAP) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos