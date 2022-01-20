Ensure cooperation to public representatives: Momen to DCs

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to make sure public administrations are more cooperative and respectful to public representatives.

"We have instructed the DCs to consider the issues of the public representatives on a priority basis," he said on Thursday, the last day of the three-day conference of the Deputy Commissioners held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Recently, ruling party parliamentarian from Mymensingh-3 Nazim Uddin Ahmed slammed the bureaucrats saying that people have become hostage to bureaucracy.

"The way bureaucrats talk; it seems as though members of parliaments do not have any value to them. We hardly get any respect when we visit them as members of parliament," he told the house on 17 January.

Speaking of hassles, the expatriates face to avail various services, the foreign minister said, "Our expats often complain that they do not get passports properly. They face trouble securing police clearance. Even after returning to the country face many harassments, including occupation on their lands and availing marriage or birth certificates."

Digital Security Act may be amended: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said the Digital Security Act could be amended and a panel has been formed in this regard.

"We have discussed the Digital Security Act twice with the United Nations Office for Human Rights. The Human Rights Commission has been informed that we are ready for negotiations and we will sit as per their scheduled date," the minister told the conference.

"A six-member committee comprising representatives of the law and justice department, ICT, home and foreign ministries, headed by the secretary of the legislative department, has been formed to amend the law," he said adding that the law will be amended as per the panel's recommendations.

Proposal on one-time fund disbursement scrapped

A proposal on one time fund disbursement for rural infrastructure development, put forth by the DCs, was scrapped by the state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.

"The pace of projects is usually better, when the fund is released in two or three installments," the minister told reporters.

"Besides, work monitoring and results are good in that way," he added.

The DCs also proposed that people who go missing while fishing should be declared dead.

The family members of the missing are deprived of aid from the government, the DCs pointed out.

Enamur Rahman also said that he agreed on proposals including the establishment of more cyclone and flood shelters and Mujib Kella.

"At present, the number of cyclone shelters is over 7,000 and we plan to create another 1,000 shelters," he further said.

Prevent Illegal encroachment of river: State minister for shipping

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has asked DCs to be more active in protecting navigability by preventing encroachment and pollution of rivers across the country.

"The deputy commissioners have an important role to play as the chairman of the district committee that protects our river is the deputy commissioner. They are already playing a big role and they have been asked to do more," he said.

"Illegal sand extraction destroys the navigability of the river and disrupts our waterways," he said. The deputy commissioners have been asked to monitor these properly.

"Our goal is to make the naval sector safer," he added.

Stay vigilant to prevent animal feed adulteration: Livestock minister to DCs

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has directed the DCs to prevent adulteration in animal feed and assist in fish production and transportation.

He also directed the DCs to stop fishing with current-nets and ensure smooth completion of VGF assistance during fishing prohibition.

No sand extraction after 6pm: state minister for water resource

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque has given strict instructions to the deputy commissioners that sand cannot be extracted from rivers in any part of the country after 6pm.

The state minister also directed to stop sand extraction from random places, and take strict action against illegal establishments in the embankments along the river.

He said the deputy commissioners have been instructed to do the needful.

Spreading misinformation on social media must stop: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has instructed the Deputy Commissioners to be more active to prevent individuals from spreading misinformation on social media.

"Social media is a big field for spreading propaganda and misinformation. Looking at the statistics of the last seven-eight years, we see that, almost all rumours that lead to mishaps, are spread through social media," said the minister.

Hassan further said that the DCs have been instructed to actively monitor the matter and take effective measures.