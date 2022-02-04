The engineer-turned Language Movement playwright

Bangladesh

Abu Azad
04 February, 2022
The engineer-turned Language Movement playwright

Azizur Rahman's political and cultural involvements soon earned him a high standing as Chattogram became a hub for political and cultural activists

Azizur Rahman. Sketch: TBS
Azizur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Azizur Rahman was in the anti-British movement, a prominent campaigner for Bangla as the state language and also played a crucial role in "Operation Jackpot" during the Liberation War. But what makes the civil engineer "the one" is his "Itihaser Chera Pata" (Torn Page of the History) – the first play on the Language Movement in 1952 that earned him the "Bhasa Aziz" alias.

Azizur Rahman was born in 1923 in Howrah's Jagadishpur village in West Bengal. His father Tofazzal Hossain was a police officer, and mother Aidhannesa was a housewife. But Azizur's uncle Wazed Ali and aunt Sabura Khatun actually brought him up as he lost both the parents at the age of 10.

He passed matriculation (Now Secondary School Certificate) from Uluberia High School and later graduated from the civil engineering department of Ahsania School of Engineering College.

While studying at Uluberia High School, Azizur joined the anti-British movement. After the 1947 Partition of Bengal, he moved to Chattogram with his elder brother. Shortly after, he got involved with Khilafat-e-Rabbani and Tamaddun Majlish – one of the key cultural organisations that shaped up the Language Movement.

Azizur's political and cultural involvements soon earned him a high standing in the neighbourhood as his residence on Momim road in Chattogram became a hub for political and cultural activists.

He subsequently rose to district secretary of Tamaddun Majlish and acting convener of Sarbadalio Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad – an allied political organisation in favour of Bangla as the state language.

Azizur Rahman was instrumental in the immediate protest in Chattogram after 21 February 1952 police firing on students who were campaigning for the recognition of Bangla in Dhaka. He organised a mass agitation rally on 24 February on Laldighi ground in Chattogram.

To mobilise public support for Bangla further, he wrote the play and staged it at JM Sen Hall with Tamaddun Majlish activists as the artistes. He was also one of the pioneers in setting up a temporary Shaheed Minar in the port city.

Journalist Asif Siraj wrote that the play helped the agitation against the then Pakistani rulers flare up.

Azizur Rahman in 1954 campaigned for the United Front led by the Awami League and Krishak Sramik Party in the East Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

He played an active role in the Liberation War, especially in "Operation Jackpot" at Chattogram port. Taking advantage of being a Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) officer, he used his personal vehicle to supply ammunition to the freedom fighters.

He retired from CDA after the independence. Azizur got married to Nilufar Farhad Runu at the age of 50. The couple had no children. They moved to Dhaka after selling their Chattogram residence.

Azizur ended up at an old home in Gazipur as his wife passed away in 2002. His nephew in 2008 rescued him from there and brought back to Chattogram.

Curtain, silently and with neglect, fell on the life of the language veteran as Bhasha Aziz died on 21 December 2011 at the age of 88.

