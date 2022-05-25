Engineer found dead at Intercontinental Dhaka

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 08:40 pm

A body was recovered from InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Subrata Saha, an engineer by profession, confirmed  Ramna police station OC Kazi Mainul Islam. 

The body was found from the establishment at 4pm, he added.

Police say Subrata Saha arrived in the morning and immediately went to the top roof of the building. 

His body was later found lying in the shade of the second floor. He has bruises on his body and head injuries.

Whether he jumped off the roof on his own or pushed could be known upon further investigation, officer Mainur told.

Meanwhile, the crime scene unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)  has collected evidence from the spot. 

The body was sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased Subrata Saha was a diploma engineer employed at the Hotel Intercontinental and lived with his family on Central Road in the capital.
 

