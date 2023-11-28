Engine crisis leaves Ctg without train to Coxs Bazar

Infograph: TBS

Although commercial operations on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar railway route are set to start on December 1, Chattogram passengers heading to the tourist town must be content with limited services, as there is no possibility of a dedicated service for them on the route this year.

The railway authorities stated that it is not feasible to start direct train services on the Chattogram-Cox's route this year due to a shortage of engines.

In an interim solution, two coaches have been designated for Chattogram passengers in the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train, which will stop at the port city at an inconvenient time.

The new train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route comprises 16 coaches with a combined seating capacity of 780, and only 115 seats have been designated for passengers boarding at Chattogram station.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the operation of two trains during the Cox's Bazar rail link inauguration on 11 November.

According to railway officials, the initial plan was to operate a train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route with a Chattala Express rake containing 12 coaches, providing around 600-700 seats and stopping at 9 stations.

However, the Chattala Express rake had to be withdrawn due to a lack of engines, with no possibility of reinstatement even by this year.

Subsequently, the decision was made to operate only the Cox's Bazar Express on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, approved for commercial service on 21 November.

Initially, tickets were to be sold exclusively from Dhaka, but following criticism, two coaches were allocated for Chattogram passengers on 22 December.

Nazmul Hasan, the general manager (east) of Bangladesh Railway, told The Business Standard that efforts were underway to enhance train services on the Cox's Bazar route, with the matter communicated to higher authorities.

Addressing the engine shortage, he mentioned that it may take another three years to overcome the crisis. "A project has been taken up. After three years, a total of 80 engines will come in 20 increments."

The 101-kilometre dual-gauge railway line connecting Chattogram to Cox's Bazar cost Tk18,000 crore to build, featuring nine new stations to improve accessibility to Cox's Bazar.

Chattogram ignored

The Cox's Bazar Express departs from Dhaka's Kamalapur Station at 10:30pm, reaching Chittagong at 3:40 am. Similarly, the Dhaka-bound train from Cox's Bazar Iconic Station also arrives in Chattogram at 3:40am.

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (Sujan) in Chattogram, told TBS that offering a train service at 3:40am is nothing but a joke.

"Chattogram is always neglected. It was proved again in this incident," he said.

Shihab Zishan, who travels weekly to his hometown of Chattogram from Cox's Bazar, expressed inconvenience, stating, "To catch the 3:40 am train, I must leave home late at night without sleep; our needs are overlooked entirely."

Railway officials stated that over 40,000 daily travellers commute between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The route could become the most profitable if even 10,000 passengers choose the train.

Despite adequate train services between Dhaka-Noakhali and Dhaka-Sylhet, a new pair of trains is set to be introduced on those routes soon, they mentioned.

Initiating trains on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar route instead of these routes would prove profitable for the railway and advantageous for the public, the officials believe.

Engines at Bangladesh Railway

As per Bangladesh Railway, to operate a total of 200 trains, including 50 closed trains in the eastern region, 300 engines are required.

Presently, there are 156 engines against a demand of 116. However, 100 engines are non-operational.

In terms of staff, the total sanctioned positions for Locomaster (LM), Assistant Locomaster (ALM), and Sub Locomaster (SLM) in two railway regions amount to 2,236. However, only 850 personnel are currently employed, meeting only 38% of the total demand.